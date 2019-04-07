Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George H. PEEL Jr.. View Sign

PEEL, George H. Jr. (Age 80) George H. Peel, Jr, at 80 years of age, left his Earthly family to reunite with the family that has gone before. He was born to George H. Peel, Sr and Helen Peel after a hurricane in 1938. His life was filled with hard work and many achievements. He worked at Armour Meat Packing till it closed, then retired from Apollo Spas as a trimmer. We enjoyed traveling around the U.S. till MS took over his body. Since his mobility was minimized he spent a lot of time on his computer or watching his detective shows on TV. He was a proud, loving family man with all the love and care he could give. He leaves behind his wife Gloryellen of 57 years, daughter Leslie, granddaughter Tanisha, great-grandson Quinton, sister-in-law Lynn, three sisters Priscilla, Janet, Roberta, and several nieces and nephews. I would like to express my appreciation for all who made George's life better with their care Johnnie with his years of loyal care, and the VA Primary Home Care program. It's hard to find the right words that would express our feelings. I would name all of them, but there are too many and I don't want to leave anyone out. That program for our Veterans is a wonderful service. Hospice of Spokane was there giving that special care that they do. My thanks to them, they tried to make the journey a little easier. George requests no service. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the MS Society, or the .

2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115

Spokane , WA 99223

