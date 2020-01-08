PETTIS, George Hayes George Hayes Pettis was born in Spokane, Washington on December 23, 1922 to Harry and Marie Pettis. He attended Grant Grade School and Lewis and Clark High School, graduating in 1940. On Decem-ber 3rd, of that same year he joined the United States Navy. He served throughout World War II on destroyers in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. He received a Purple Heart during action in the Philippines. He attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer and was honorably discharged from the Navy on December 20th, 1945. Instead of a career in the Navy, he chose to go to college under the G.I. bill. He attended Gonzaga University, graduating in June 1949 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. His first job was as an Engineer at Kaiser Aluminum at Trentwood, Washington where he met his first wife, Helen Huetson. They were married in September 1950. A year later, he was offered a position at Brown Trailers, Inc. which he accepted. The job involved moves to Toledo, Ohio, Reading, Penn. and Michigan City, Indiana. By then, George and Helen had three children, David, Karen and Ann. In 1960 George returned to Spokane as plant manager for the company. In 1962, he was offered a job with a local architecture and engineering firm and spent seven years with the company until he purchased half ownership of Atlas Boiler and Equipment Co. He continued to manage Atlas until 1978 when he sold his interest in the company and joined The Boeing Company in Vancouver, WA. George worked for Boeing in Vancouver as well as Seattle until his retirement in January 1st, 1988. In the course of life, parties with friends and meeting new people, George met Shirley Pozzi and that relationship blossomed into marriage and together they have shared many good times and adventures in their years together. George is survived by his loving wife Shirley, his three children and his three stepchildren. A memorial service will be Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at 11:45 AM at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 8, 2020