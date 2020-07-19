AULD, George Keith May 17, 1934 to July 9, 2020 George Auld died July 9, surrounded by his loving family, as his heart gave out after a well-lived life. George, a native Spokanite, was the only son born to Clarence and Grace Auld. In his first sign of stardom, he was a contestant in the 1934 Baby Spokane competition. He was a beautiful baby, so we aren't sure where the judges erred but we're looking into it. He attended Irving School and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1953. He attended Eastern Washington College and participated in the ROTC program. He married Esther Olsen, the love of his life, on September 7, 1956, in a double wedding ceremony alongside George's sister, Ruth and the love of her life, Cecil Jorgensen. Ruth and Cecil have been lifelong friends. George and Esther raised their three children, Annette, Marci, and Brian with love and to value family relationships. They enjoyed trips to the coast for salmon fishing, and lots of ice cream. His career began at Deaconess Hospital, where he started as an orderly. He was then apprenticed into the new field of Inhalation Therapy. He was bestowed with the honor of being the first person west of the Mississippi to be registered in the American Association of Inhalation Therapy (now American Association of Respiratory Care). He helped set up the Respiratory Care degree program at Spokane Community College in the 1960s. George found incredible joy in being at the cabin at Loon Lake, where the Auld Ark would take visitors on lake cruises. He was a charter member of Valley Flotilla, Coast Guard Auxiliary and loved being on the water. He was an avid and skilled ballroom dancer and loved his dance community. He had the privilege of teaching ballroom dancing at the Community College. He especially enjoyed Latin music. We are confident George, as a man of faith, was greeted at the pearly gates by the many dogs and cats he had loved throughout his life, as well as the family and friends that preceded him. We hope he is also reunited with the other true love of his life, the one that got away - his RED roadster. George was an ardent enthusiast of the condiment. If one is good, three must be better. He was constitutionally incapable of ordering food from a menu without making changes to the order--- it was in his DNA. He was known for always having a joke or story and was renowned for his ability to burp the song "Ba Ba Black Sheep" to entertain the grandkids. He loved to fish, and rarely missed opening day of the season. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Esther Auld; his three children, Annette Fanslow (Bill), Marci Glass (Justin), and Brian Auld (Marionna); grandchildren, Sarah, Hannah (Blake), Eric (Ashley), Alden (Katrina), Elliott, Asher, and Bradley; his sister Ruth Jorgensen (Cecil); numerous friends, and his shoe collection. We would like to thank George's care team at Kindred as well as the nurses and staff at Sacred Heart Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care. He could be a challenge and we appreciate their "rolling with the punches". In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Loon Lake Conservancy, the Spokane Humane Society, Meals on Wheels of Spokane, Spokane Community College Respiratory Therapy Department, or Union Gospel Mission. A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at Greenwood.



