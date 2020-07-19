BIRD, George L. George L. Bird was born June 16,1933 in Metter, Georgia. He was the sixth of seven children, born to Virgil L. and Daisy Mae (Padgett) Bird, and the last surviving in his family. He left home at a very early age and lived with his sister Patramae, until he joined the Air Force in 1951. In 1954 he married Gloria Carlson (Wasson) in Montana, and helped raise her twp children, Richard and Vidal. He would work a couple of extra jobs to make sure his growing family had all they needed. They were soon joined by two more children Ronnie (Rebel) and Kitty Ann Shields (Bird). He made a career in the Air Force and spent time in Vietnam during the war. He was part of the Red Horse 824 Unit, traveling from Tan son Naut to Saigon, many times without ammunition for their weapons. During his time in the service, he worked with raw asbestos and this affected him for several years, enduring Phyto dynamic surgeries on his lungs, and radiation, eventually leading to his death. He had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, that lived away and never stayed in touch. Gloria passed away and he later met Deborae Ling-Croft (DJ) and they got married. She brought with her Ben Harris and Shannon Kunzier (Sean) and her four grandchildren Danika Adams (Dave), Cole, Abigail, and Samantha. George loved them very much and they were proud to call him Dad. For George's 80th birthday, DJ had tracked down his younger brother Ed's children, Pam Bird Bertz, Kathy Bird Roberts, and Marsha Bird Price (Mark). Pam came to spend his 80th birthday with him and he considered that a blessing that he got to know her again as an adult. Up until the end, he would speak to her via phone, when he could talk. He always remarked how much like his mother she looked. DJ was by his side every step of his journey; she was the only one by his side during his passing, feeling his last heartbeat. A blessing to her, he was a peaceful, appreciative, caring, and loving man whose family was so important to him, and DJ. She would like to give special thanks to Blair and Catherin Ashley, Arosea Da'grella, (Visiting Angels) VA Primary Home Care and the VA CCU staff, who were wonderful and caring to both George and DJ, as he completed his journey home. A celebration of life will be July 25, 2020 at 11:00am at Thornhill Valley Chapel.



