ATKINSON, George Lloyd Our patriarch, George Lloyd Atkinson passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 surrounded by many of whom he was most connected with, including his wife of 65 years Patricia Holman, his eight children/ spouses, fifteen grand- children/ spouses (one deceased) and twelve great-grandchildren (one deceased). It was a sendoff for a wonderful man, the type he would have wanted, marked by tears, stories, kisses and loud laughter. George was born on June 6, 1934 in Spokane, Washington and spent the vast majority of his life there. For those blessed to have known him, George will be remembered as gentle, kind, fun and happy, with a glorious lack of arrogance, meanness, or rancor. He loved being around people and loved social settings. He was always the first to greet and the last off the dance floor aware of, but caring less, that his kids were poking fun at his dance moves. He and Patty were always happy to host guests with warmth and coziness at their home on Belt street. George was a barbeque purest (charcoal only thank you), and as their guest you could be assured of getting a great steak, having fun conversation, and being loved. George had a gift for the forgotten art of joke telling and was in his element when doing so, always joining in the laughter at the punch line. His friendship was the kind that produced connections with people that lasted decades (too many to list, but you know who you are) and with them a vast library of stories and shared experiences that he and Patty would recount often. At various times in his life George loved to work on projects, maintain his yard and tools, travel (too many places to count), golf, salmon fish, hunt pheasant, and play games. He lead a marvelously full life. Mostly, he loved being with his best friend Patty. It was late in life (never too late) that George discovered the grace of God, and experienced that greatest connection of all. He and Patty loved attending Life Center church and loved introducing friends to it. George is survived by wife Patty, sister Jackie Tubbs of Richland, WA., daughter Becky and husband Tom Tower of Asotin, WA., daughter Tammy and husband Rich Reatherford of Spokane, WA., daughter Christy and husband Bobby Caruso of Spokane, WA., and son Jeff and wife Debra Atkinson of Moses Lake, WA and plenty of wonderful nephews and nieces. Well wishes can be emailed to georgeatki@aol.com. Donations can be made to Ronald McDonald house, 1015 W. 5th St, Spokane, WA., 99204.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store