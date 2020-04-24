Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Louis BOZZO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BOZZO, George Louis (Age 88) George L. Bozzo, 88, passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2020, after 2 1/2 months of nursing home and hospitalizations. Born and raised in Chesaning, Michigan, his parents John and Mary Bozzo operated a confection-ary business which George remembers fondly. His elementary education was obtained at Our Lady of Perpetual Help High School, and he coached their winning basketball team for two seasons, an unpaid position except for a collection by church members at Mass at the end of the season! After graduating from high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict, serving four years with honorary discharge. The GI bill allowed him to attend Michigan State University where he graduated with honors with a major in accounting, obtaining his CPA license while working with the IRS as an auditor in the Los Angeles area. George worked during the day and enrolled in Southwestern University's evening law school program, graduating early in 1969, and passing the California bar exam shortly after getting married that February to Sylvia Elise Wilkins (Elise). They recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Spokane Valley. He practiced law in sole practice, with an emphasis on taxation and estate planning, corporate and business matters. He was certified as a Tax Specialist for 20 years by the California Bar Association. Both he and Elise had a deep love for travel and enjoyed some very exciting trips to Morocco, Portugal, Spain, England, Italy and New Zealand, as well as travelling to various areas of the United States. George retired from law practice in 2004 but kept a few of his CPA clients after moving to Spokane County where he fell in love with his favorite basketball team, Gonzaga! Spokane area was picked for retirement due to the beauty of the area and being close to Alberta where two of Elise's sisters live. There were no children from the marriage, and George was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Joseph and Alfred Bozzo and sister Mable Buonodono. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church in Spokane Valley at a later date after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Online tributes may be made at

