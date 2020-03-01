Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Michael ROBINSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBINSON, George Michael (Age 83) George Michael Robinson passed into the loving arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior on February 28, 2020 with his wife Arlie and his daughter Christina holding his hands. He was born in Trail, British Columbia and raised around Christina Lake. He graduated from Vancouver College in 1955 then he moved to Spokane to attend Gonzaga, and joined the Air Force as an air traffic control airman. George was a 25 year veteran of the Spokane fire department, which was his passion. George enjoyed golf and struggled at putting. He was a man of loyalty, integrity and wit who was loved by many. He is survived by his wife Arlie; his children, Bill and Christina; grandchildren Jillian, and Eli; step children Kari and Angie; and six step grandchildren. Vigil with Rosary service will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:00 pm at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2320 N. Cedar, Spokane, WA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 am also at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit George's online memorial page at

ROBINSON, George Michael (Age 83) George Michael Robinson passed into the loving arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior on February 28, 2020 with his wife Arlie and his daughter Christina holding his hands. He was born in Trail, British Columbia and raised around Christina Lake. He graduated from Vancouver College in 1955 then he moved to Spokane to attend Gonzaga, and joined the Air Force as an air traffic control airman. George was a 25 year veteran of the Spokane fire department, which was his passion. George enjoyed golf and struggled at putting. He was a man of loyalty, integrity and wit who was loved by many. He is survived by his wife Arlie; his children, Bill and Christina; grandchildren Jillian, and Eli; step children Kari and Angie; and six step grandchildren. Vigil with Rosary service will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:00 pm at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2320 N. Cedar, Spokane, WA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 am also at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit George's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org to leave a message of remembrance or condolence. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close