SWAN, George R. (Age 86) George R. Swan died at his home in Spokane Valley, WA surrounded by family on April 3, 2020. He was born on August 21, 1933 in Santa Rosa, CA. He lived in Santa Rosa until his late high school years when the family moved to Coeur d'Alene, ID in the Cougar Gulch area. George joined the Air Force and served two years in Fairbanks, AK, and two years at Castle AFB, CA. Upon leaving the Air Force he was re-hired by the BNSF Railroad where he worked a total of 43 years, retiring as an Engineer. In addition to working for the railroad, George took up the "hobby" of building houses in his spare time building the first two for his family to live in. He took it to the next level in 1971 and bought 20 acres in the Spokane Valley that had a small farmhouse on it that became affectionately known as "Raunchy Ranch" where the family raised cows and grew alfalfa. George had the dream of turning the land into a subdivision and after years of planning and hard work Swan Acres was born. With the help of his wife and children George built a total of 10 houses in that subdivision, three of which family still reside in today. In total he built 13 houses over his lifetime. George was a true family man and everything he did was for the benefit of his family and their future. One thing his kids and grandkids can all agree on that he taught them was the value of hard work and having a work ethic (along with a few swear words). He was often known to say if you were going to do it then do it the right way! No cutting corners allowed with George. George was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, and one great-granddaughter, Christine Faith. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth; and his children Valerie Tucker, Leanne Mullikin, Kimberly Davenport (Dean), and Kenneth (KC) Swan (Shawn); along with eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He will be very missed by all and his impact on their lives was tremendous. Due to COVID-19 restriction the funeral service will take place at a later date. The burial will be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake.

