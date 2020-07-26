KNAPP, George Robert 1928 - 2020 In the grip of God's grace George Robert Knapp passed on Monday July 13, 2020 at age 92 in Spokane Valley. George left behind his darling wife, Kathleen, of 70 years. He was born to William and Margaret Knapp in Camas, Washington and raised with six sisters and brothers on a farm above Washougal. He went on to graduate from Washington State College in 1949 with a degree in pharmacy and then moved to Spokane, WA. He married Kathleen that same year and started practicing pharmacy at Wylie Carlson Pharmacy in downtown Spokane, later becoming a partner. George after selling his part of the partnership worked in several different pharmacies before buying Model Pharmacy on Hamilton Street in 1967. Ten years later he put away his pill counter and picked up a hammer joining his son-in-law, Ron Ulmer, to help in Ron's roofing business. Besides roofing he enjoyed remodeling, volunteering for Habitat For Humanity and tending his extensive garden. He was a life long reader, studier and thinker, teaching adults at First Baptist Church and later becoming part of the Berean Bible Church. He is survived in addition to his wife, Kathleen, daughter, Rhonda Ulmer, of Spokane (Ron), Laurie Caton, of Walla Walla, WA (Walt) and son, Lowell Knapp, of Petaluma, CA (Jeanne) as well as nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. His son, Kent Knapp, preceded him in death as did his father, mother, sisters Marie, Helen, Jean and brother Bud. He is also survived by brother, John Knapp, of Washougal and sister, Rita Poffenroth, of Spokane along with many nieces, and nephews. The family wants to express deep appreciation for the support of Hospice of Spokane and the Broadway Court Estates that allowed the family to take wonderful care of our Dad in his passing. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to Spokane Hospice or the Berean Bible Church, 10910 E. Boone Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99206.



