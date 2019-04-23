Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Roland SHERMAN Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHERMAN, George R., Jr. George Roland Sherman, Jr., was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane on April 25, 1957 and lived the majority of his life in the Spokane Valley. George was a 1974 West Valley High School graduate and worked as a brickmason, Local 3, until his retirement. George, a former high school gymnast, was very active outside and enjoyed fishing, hunting, biking, skiing and swimming, especially at Lake Coeur d'Alene. George had a wickedly good sense of humor and was a friend to everyone he met. He excelled at telling jokes, stories and was a prankster. George also enjoyed gardening in his retirement. He is survived by his mother, Roberta Griffus of Bremerton (originally San Diego, Calif., Spokane), brother Jon Sherman (Bremerton), sisters Roberta Price (Spokane) and Annette Griffus (Bremerton), as well as his brother-in-law Charley Price, nephew Jordan Price, nieces Katie Mankin, spouse Nik, Anna Broemmeling, spouse Jordan, great-nephew Leo, niece Michaela Rhoads, spouse Hayden, uncle Howard Griffus (San Diego) and family as well as aunts, cousins and lifelong friends Randy, Jimmy, Cheryl, Calvin Akins, Bill and Barbie Pease and family. George was preceded in death by his father, George Sherman, Sr., maternal grandmother, Helen Griffus, and grandfather, Howard Griffus Sr., and paternal grandparents Elmer and Roma Sherman. A memorial celebration for friends and family will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Plante's Ferry Park in the Spokane Valley.

