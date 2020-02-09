Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George RUHL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RUHL, George George Ruhl was born on June 21, 1917, and passed away January 2, 2020, at age 102 1/2 . He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy and his eldest son Doug. He is survived by his sons Roger (wife Bev), Gerry (wife Carol), and his daughter Becky (husband Jack), 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren, and by his brother-in-law Jim Janson. George's long life always centered around his family and relatives; he took great joy and interest in everyone and was in turn deeply loved by all. He was a strong Christian and could recite Psalm 23 by heart. George had many different experiences over his lifetime, and to the end had a remarkable memory for the details of his life. He was born in Tekoa, WA, and hunted and fished the nearby creeks and hills. He helped his family and other relatives with running a butcher shop and with wheat farming. He worked harvest when large crews of men and women worked together to gather and bundle the wheat, long before modern combines. He graduated high school and enlisted in the Navy, serving six years in the regular Navy and four in the Reserves. On ships, he twice transited the Panama Canal, visited most stateside ports, Hawaii, and Alaska, plus South Pacific islands, Newfoundland, Iceland, Bermuda, and Cuba. He was on the cruiser Nashville as part of the Doolittle raid in World War II. After deepwater service, he became an instructor at the Navy Diving School in Washington DC, and was awarded a patent for improving the glass visors on hardhat helmets. He was discharged from the Navy in January, 1946, and did his Reserves stint in Astoria, OR, fitting out ships for the Korean War. He worked for a time on Grand Coulee Dam, and spent his last working years first with the Spokane County Highway Department, operating road graders and other heavy equipment, then as a Union Representative for his fellow County employees. He was a Scoutmaster, and was a master gardener, winning many blue ribbons at the Southeast Spokane County Fair. He and Dorothy raised their children on their part-farm in Trentwood, WA, in the house he built on his own in the 1950s. He was active in the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. After retiring at age 59 (!), he and Dorothy alternated time between their home in Spokane and winters in Yuma, AZ. They also traveled extensively around the United States, by car. He enjoyed his final years, with many family visits, in Evergreen Fountains, where he received wonderful care. A memorial service will be held February 15, 11:00 AM, at Evergreen Fountains, 1201 N. Evergreen, Spokane, WA. Memorial gifts can be sent to Shriners Hospital, 911 W. 5th, Spokane, WA, 99204.

RUHL, George George Ruhl was born on June 21, 1917, and passed away January 2, 2020, at age 102 1/2 . He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy and his eldest son Doug. He is survived by his sons Roger (wife Bev), Gerry (wife Carol), and his daughter Becky (husband Jack), 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren, and by his brother-in-law Jim Janson. George's long life always centered around his family and relatives; he took great joy and interest in everyone and was in turn deeply loved by all. He was a strong Christian and could recite Psalm 23 by heart. George had many different experiences over his lifetime, and to the end had a remarkable memory for the details of his life. He was born in Tekoa, WA, and hunted and fished the nearby creeks and hills. He helped his family and other relatives with running a butcher shop and with wheat farming. He worked harvest when large crews of men and women worked together to gather and bundle the wheat, long before modern combines. He graduated high school and enlisted in the Navy, serving six years in the regular Navy and four in the Reserves. On ships, he twice transited the Panama Canal, visited most stateside ports, Hawaii, and Alaska, plus South Pacific islands, Newfoundland, Iceland, Bermuda, and Cuba. He was on the cruiser Nashville as part of the Doolittle raid in World War II. After deepwater service, he became an instructor at the Navy Diving School in Washington DC, and was awarded a patent for improving the glass visors on hardhat helmets. He was discharged from the Navy in January, 1946, and did his Reserves stint in Astoria, OR, fitting out ships for the Korean War. He worked for a time on Grand Coulee Dam, and spent his last working years first with the Spokane County Highway Department, operating road graders and other heavy equipment, then as a Union Representative for his fellow County employees. He was a Scoutmaster, and was a master gardener, winning many blue ribbons at the Southeast Spokane County Fair. He and Dorothy raised their children on their part-farm in Trentwood, WA, in the house he built on his own in the 1950s. He was active in the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. After retiring at age 59 (!), he and Dorothy alternated time between their home in Spokane and winters in Yuma, AZ. They also traveled extensively around the United States, by car. He enjoyed his final years, with many family visits, in Evergreen Fountains, where he received wonderful care. A memorial service will be held February 15, 11:00 AM, at Evergreen Fountains, 1201 N. Evergreen, Spokane, WA. Memorial gifts can be sent to Shriners Hospital, 911 W. 5th, Spokane, WA, 99204. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close