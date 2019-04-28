Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George W. DAVIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVIS, George W. George W. Davis passed away on April 13th, in Spokane, WA at the age of 96. He was born on September 23, 1922 in Ellston, Iowa to Robert and Celeste Davis, the youngest of 12. A veteran of World War II, he served in the Pacific Theater, Peleliu Island, entered the Philippine Islands behind General MacArthur's units. George was present on a small island in the Sea of Japan with an airfield where Japanese officers landed to meet and surrender in August 1945. He returned home and met and married Annie Nuemann in March 1946. They were together until she passed in 1987. He worked for City of Spokane Plumbing Division retiring in 1983. George accepted Christ at an early age and served the Lord till the end. He attended Spokane First Assembly of God for many years where he met and married Mary Smith Hallin in 2003. She remains at the home and he now dwells joyfully with the savior who saved him. He is survived by his wife Mary; one sister Hazel (108 years) and numerous great-nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret, Mary, Vera, Bessie, Edna, Dorothy, Fayreen, brothers Charles, John and Robert Jr, parents Robert and Celeste and first wife Annie. He will be remembered, loved and missed. Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 PM at Spokane First Assembly of God on 828 W. Indiana Spokane, WA 99205. Donations in George's name can be made to the Spokane First Assembly of God.

DAVIS, George W. George W. Davis passed away on April 13th, in Spokane, WA at the age of 96. He was born on September 23, 1922 in Ellston, Iowa to Robert and Celeste Davis, the youngest of 12. A veteran of World War II, he served in the Pacific Theater, Peleliu Island, entered the Philippine Islands behind General MacArthur's units. George was present on a small island in the Sea of Japan with an airfield where Japanese officers landed to meet and surrender in August 1945. He returned home and met and married Annie Nuemann in March 1946. They were together until she passed in 1987. He worked for City of Spokane Plumbing Division retiring in 1983. George accepted Christ at an early age and served the Lord till the end. He attended Spokane First Assembly of God for many years where he met and married Mary Smith Hallin in 2003. She remains at the home and he now dwells joyfully with the savior who saved him. He is survived by his wife Mary; one sister Hazel (108 years) and numerous great-nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret, Mary, Vera, Bessie, Edna, Dorothy, Fayreen, brothers Charles, John and Robert Jr, parents Robert and Celeste and first wife Annie. He will be remembered, loved and missed. Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 PM at Spokane First Assembly of God on 828 W. Indiana Spokane, WA 99205. Donations in George's name can be made to the Spokane First Assembly of God. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close