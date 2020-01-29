|
NAKER, George Walter (Age 83) George Walter Naker passed away January 25, 2020 in Spokane, WA. He was born to Walter and Viola Naker in Belvidere, Illinois. He was a 20 year veteran of the United States Air Force and served as a SERE Instructor. After retiring from the Air Force he managed Spokane Airways and was also a private pilot and instructor. George is survived by his wife, Valorie; son Greg; daughter Cindy Simmons; brother Don Naker, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his grandson Gerick Naker. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Northside Church of Christ, N. 5601 Jefferson St., Spokane, WA 99205 with interment to follow at Fairmount Memorial Park.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 29, 2020