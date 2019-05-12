Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George William LOTZENHISER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOTZENHISER, George William George William Lotzenhiser passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 26, 2019. He was born in Spokane, Washington on May 16, 1923 and was a graduate of North Central High School before entering Eastern Washington College of Education. In 1942, he broke off his studies and enlisted in the Navy, serving as a Yeoman from 1942 until 1946. During this time, he was in the Pacific Theatre of combat, WWII (1942-46) and Korea (1950-52). Lotzenhiser remained in the U.S. Navy Reserve, and joined the ranks of reserve officers. In 1950 he served two years of active duty with the rank of Lieutenant Commander, with duties in Anti-submarine warfare and as an Administrative Officer. He remained active in the Navy Reserve, retiring at the rank of Rear Admiral. In 1944, while stationed at the Pasco, Washington Naval Air Station, George met B. Kathryn Tuttle, a WAVE who was stationed there at the same time. The two married, and 'BK' joined George after he returned to student status in 1946. They had two sons, William, and Jon. George was active in student life during his years at EWCE. During his senior year he was President of the Associated Students, was a member of Kappa Delta Pi; Key; the Intercollegiate Knights; was historian for the Scarlet Arrow group; and Vice-President of the Euphonia Club. George was also the Student Director of the Marching Band; Assistant Director of the Orchestra, leader of a trombone quartet, and a member of the A Cappella Choir. George was hired by the University of Arizona in the fall of 1948, and with a leave of absence for the 1955-1956 academic year he earned a Doctor of Education degree at the University of Oregon. In 1960, EWCE recruited George from the University of Arizona where he wrote a new Alma Mater for the school and became Dean of the Division (College) of Fine Arts in 1972. In 1981 he received the Distinguished Alumni Award and retired in 1982, with twenty-two years of service at EWCE. Upon retirement, George was named Dean of the School of Fine Arts, Emeritus, with official observance of his status being part of the June, 1983 commencement. George is survived by son Jon Call, and granddaughter, Sara Lotzenhiser. He is preceded in death by his oldest son, William Lotzenhiser in 1991, and his beloved wife of 62 years, B. Kathryn Lotzenhiser in 2006. His final resting place will be with BK and William at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. He will be missed by many former students, colleagues, and comrades. Fair winds, and following seas, Admiral. Written on 1-27-2019 by EWU Archivist, Charles V. Mutschler (1958-2019). May he also Rest in Peace! A memorial service for Dr. George Lotzenhiser will be held Sunday, June 1, 2019 at 10am. at Eastern Washing University's Music Recital Hall, 100 7thSt, Cheney, WA (located on the corner of 7th and I streets). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the George W. Lotzenhiser Music Scholarship Fund via the EWU Foundation, 102 Hargreaves Hall, Cheney, WA 99004.

