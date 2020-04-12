SOUDERS, George W., Jr. George William Souders, Jr. of Monmouth Junction, NJ, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Penn Medicine in Plainsboro, NJ. He was born August 19, 1973 in Camden, NJ. George is survived by his father, George William Souders, Sr. of Pennsauken, NJ, his mother and step-father, Susan and William K. Boggan of Spokane, WA, two sisters; Rebecca Rankin of Martinsville, VA and Jennifer Muldoon of Toms River, NJ, maternal grandmother, Ruth Graham of FL, a niece Aurora and nephew Kaydon, both of Martinsville, VA and several cousins. A donation, in his memory, to the is appreciated. Private arrangements are under the direction of Kimble Funeral Home, Princeton, NJ. Extend condolences and share memories at TheKimbleFuneralHome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020