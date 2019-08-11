Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgene Coy JORGENSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JORGENSEN, Georgene Coy Georgene Coy Jorgensen, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2019 from natural causes. She was born on July 20, 1941 in Hutchison, Kansas to George and Alda Coy Potter. She married her high school sweetheart, Ronald L. Jorgensen, in 1957 in Reno, Nevada. Ronald preceded her in death in 2015. Georgene gave birth to four children in California. The couple later relocated from Richmond, California to Spokane, Washington in 1978. For many years, Georgene worked as a cook and loving caretaker at Pineview and Venture Manor group homes for women with developmental disabilities in Spokane's Browne's Addition. Before her retirement, Georgene later worked in the restaurant of Northern Quest Casino. There she and Ronald enjoyed watching many traveling shows and entertainers. They also had fond memories of their travels to Hawaii, Alaska, Seattle, the Olympic Peninsula, and Reno, NV during their retirement. Georgene loved her family and friends and showed her love through cooking and entertaining. She enjoyed reading cookbooks and watching cooking shows on television. We will all miss our mom's cooking, especially her plentiful potato salad, fruit salad, pot roast, and fabulous gravies. Every meal she prepared was delicious and made with love. Georgene really loved celebrating and decorating for birthdays and the holidays, especially Christmas. Her custom birthday cakes and toffee were always a joy for the recipient. Georgene is survived by her brother Keith Potter and wife Cherie Potter of Greenview, CA, sister-in-law Patricia Potter of Pinole, CA, daughter Jennifer Minor and husband Cesar Minor of Spokane, WA, son Ronald Jorgensen of Spokane, WA, daughter Georgette Conley and husband Paul Conley of Spokane, WA, son Jason Jorgensen and husband Jochen Liesche of Seattle, WA. Her brother Wayne Potter and infant sister preceded her in death. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren Michelle Hanks, Tiffany Jorgensen, Michael Minor, Rachel Minor, Amber Gerhard, Ashley Gegen, and Paul Conley, Jr. Moreover, Georgene was the proud great-grandmother of nine great-grandchildren. Georgene and Ronald's ashes will be interred together in a graveside memorial celebration on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. at Riverside Memorial Park at 211 North Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. Family and friends are welcome to join. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her name.

