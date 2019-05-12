WINNIFORD, Georgene (Age 95) Georgene was raised on a farm, first in Nebraska where she attended a one-room school. In 1936 she came to Dayton, OR with her parents Sam and Gladys Whitney. She attended high school there where she was involved in many activities --drama, volleyball, school paper, cheerleading, and choir. She graduated from Oregon State College with a B.S.N. (nursing), spending the last three years in Portland at the Multnomah School of Nursing. She married Robert Winniford, PhD (1921-2004) in 1944. They spent the last 20 years of their professional lives at Whitworth College in Spokane, WA where she was Director of the College Health Center and advisor of nursing. Upon retirement they moved to their tree farm in Sweet Home, OR, where they built their log house. She was an Elder in Brownsville Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the Women's Group, outdoors, square dancing, and laughter. They had four children: David Winniford (1948-1982), Nancy Ashley (1951- ) of Leaburg, OR, Gail Bergeleen (1952- ) of Spokane, WA, and MaryAnne Winniford (1957- ) of Spokane, WA, and five grandchildren. Georgene spent her last 13 years at the Mennonite Village in Albany, OR.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019