Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgene WINNIFORD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WINNIFORD, Georgene (Age 95) Georgene was raised on a farm, first in Nebraska where she attended a one-room school. In 1936 she came to Dayton, OR with her parents Sam and Gladys Whitney. She attended high school there where she was involved in many activities --drama, volleyball, school paper, cheerleading, and choir. She graduated from Oregon State College with a B.S.N. (nursing), spending the last three years in Portland at the Multnomah School of Nursing. She married Robert Winniford, PhD (1921-2004) in 1944. They spent the last 20 years of their professional lives at Whitworth College in Spokane, WA where she was Director of the College Health Center and advisor of nursing. Upon retirement they moved to their tree farm in Sweet Home, OR, where they built their log house. She was an Elder in Brownsville Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the Women's Group, outdoors, square dancing, and laughter. They had four children: David Winniford (1948-1982), Nancy Ashley (1951- ) of Leaburg, OR, Gail Bergeleen (1952- ) of Spokane, WA, and MaryAnne Winniford (1957- ) of Spokane, WA, and five grandchildren. Georgene spent her last 13 years at the Mennonite Village in Albany, OR.

WINNIFORD, Georgene (Age 95) Georgene was raised on a farm, first in Nebraska where she attended a one-room school. In 1936 she came to Dayton, OR with her parents Sam and Gladys Whitney. She attended high school there where she was involved in many activities --drama, volleyball, school paper, cheerleading, and choir. She graduated from Oregon State College with a B.S.N. (nursing), spending the last three years in Portland at the Multnomah School of Nursing. She married Robert Winniford, PhD (1921-2004) in 1944. They spent the last 20 years of their professional lives at Whitworth College in Spokane, WA where she was Director of the College Health Center and advisor of nursing. Upon retirement they moved to their tree farm in Sweet Home, OR, where they built their log house. She was an Elder in Brownsville Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the Women's Group, outdoors, square dancing, and laughter. They had four children: David Winniford (1948-1982), Nancy Ashley (1951- ) of Leaburg, OR, Gail Bergeleen (1952- ) of Spokane, WA, and MaryAnne Winniford (1957- ) of Spokane, WA, and five grandchildren. Georgene spent her last 13 years at the Mennonite Village in Albany, OR. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close