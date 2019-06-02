Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Ernestine STREBECK


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
STREBECK, Georgia Ernestine Our beloved matriarch Georgia Ernestine Strebeck passed peacefully on Monday, May 27th, 2019 in Spokane, surrounded by family. Born in Spokane on July 16th, 1921 as Georgia Fritz, she was the second daughter of Ernest and Neeta Fritz along with her sisters Cora Hunt, Neeta Hardee, Edith Boyd, Lucy Magnason, and Darlene Bowsher. She married Earl E. Strebeck, an ironworker, in Spokane on September 24th, 1942, where they had four children, Ernest, Jo Ellen, Claudia and Don, before moving to Los Angeles in 1957, where they lived for fifteen years. Georgia and Earl returned to Spokane in 1973, and shortly after moved out to Worley, Idaho where Georgia served as Secretary, Treasurer and ultimately Chair of the Southern Kootenai County Democratic Party. She also served several terms as the President of the Worley Grange Hall. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband Earl, her daughter Jo Ellen, and great-grandson Christepher Bryant and is survived by her sons Ernest and Don and daughter Claudia; and her grandchildren Julie Bryant, Ernest Strebeck Jr., Paul M. Roberts, Jr., Katherine Moberg, Marie Strebeck, Christine Strebeck, Don Strebeck, Daniel Strebeck, Amy Strebeck-Moline and dozens of great and great-great-grandchildren. Viewing will be at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home at 5100 West Wellesley in Spokane on Tuesday, June 4th between 1 and 5 PM. Funeral service will be at Ball and Dodd at the same address on Wednesday, June 5th at 11 AM with a graveside service to follow at 12:30 PM at Fairmount Memorial Park.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019
