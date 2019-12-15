Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia L. (Moore) KOHLIEBER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KOHLIEBER, Georgia L. (Moore) Georgia was born June 1, 1932 and went to the Lord December 7, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Green Forrest, Arkansas to Fred and Lula Lea Donahue. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Moore; and daughter Renee' Grier (Alan). She is survived by her sons Michael (Kate), Randie (Tamera); second husband Jerry; grandchildren Michael, Paul (Aimee), Amanda (Omar), Chris (Raeann), Dustin, Kim (Alex), Jessica (Justin), Savannah (George), Zack (Annemarie); great-grandchildren Christian, Trey, Teegan, Kinslee, Austin, Jarren, Harli, Cole, Bowan, Charlotte, Ellison, Isabella, Lilly, Sophia, and Lucas. She prided herself in being an amazing housewife, mom and nana. Her hair and nails were always done to perfection. She loved traveling and being with her family. We will miss her laugh and hugs and will forever cherish our memories with her.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 15, 2019

