GORDON, Georgia Webb Georgia Webb Gordon, lifelong St. John resident, passed away March 25, 2020 at the Whitman Hospital in Colfax. She was 96. A private family burial has taken place in the St. John Cemetery where she was laid to rest next to husband Harold. Georgia was born on the family farm just outside St. John on October 6, 1923 to George and Utta Bageant Webb. She grew up on the farm and attended school in St. John where she graduated from high school. Georgia married Harold Gordon on March 19, 1947. They lived on the family farm between St. John and Pine City. In 1985 they built a house in St. John and moved from the farm when their son began taking over more of the farming operation. Georgia enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. Her family especially loved her cinnamon rolls and Christmas cookies. She was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved following the interests and activities of each of her family members. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in St. John. She is survived by her three children; David Gordon and his wife Carol of Walla Walla, Julie Larkin and her husband Joe of Boise, ID. and Patrick Gordon of St. John; six grandchildren, Brian Gordon and his wife Emily of Ritzville, Kari Rhode of Eugene, OR., Mike Larkin and his wife Niki of Boise and Matt Larkin and his wife Caitlin also of Boise, Lauren Mealey and her husband Pat, Spokane, and Drew Gordon of St. John; six great-grandchildren; and by her sisters-in-law, Marilyn Webb, Mary (Don) Westerman and Rita Gordon. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents, and by two brothers, Gene (Floxy) Webb and Bruce Webb and by her sister, Margie (Will) Gerlitz. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the St. John Golf Club or to the St. John Fire Dept./EMT's. Georgia's family would especially like to thank the caring staff of the Community Pride in St. John and the Whitman Hospital in Colfax. On-line guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 29, 2020