BAKER, Gerald A. "Jerry" June 22, 1941-July 8, 2020 Gerald Allen "Jerry" Baker (79) passed away July 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in the presence of his family after suffering a cardiac arrest event. Jerry was born June 22, 1941 in Deer Park, Washington to James and Mildred Baker. He grew up in Spokane attending Logan Elementary and was a proud Rogers High School Pirate. Jerry had a long sales career in the region with Western Soap Company and later House of Hose. Toward the end of his career, when asked of retirement he frequently replied, "Why would I do that? All that I do is visit my friends every day" but did eventually retire in 2011. Jerry was known to always have a smile on his face and for finding the opportunity to bring humor to a situation. He put everybody else' needs before his own and was always the first to volunteer a helping hand. Jerry created strong friendships everywhere he went, beginning in grade school and maintained those relationships throughout his life. Jerry was married for over 58 years to his sweetheart Cathleen (McKinney) Baker. He cherished his family and was proud of them all; son, Brad (Meg) Baker, daughter, Melanie (Ted) Duncan, grand-children, Brian (Angela) Baker, Reed (Joni) Baker, Taylor Duncan, Brenden Duncan, and Katie Duncan, and three great-grandchildren. Jerry is survived by siblings, Dorcas (Sandy) Jones, Anita (Dave) Westeren, James Baker, Jr., Bonnie (Bob) Cherry, Laura (Bob) Leuthy, Burt (Sarah) Clark, Loretta (Stan) Sicilia, Marcia (Ken) Jaten, Connie Kelley, Steve Clark, Ron Clark and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Mildred Clark and James and Ferne Baker and siblings, Ruby Tiede, Roger Clark, Lewis Clark and Sandra Alvaro. Services and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests donations may be made in Jerry's name to CAPA @ Catholic Charities, St. Thomas More Parish, or a charity of your choice
