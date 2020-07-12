1/2
Gerald A. "Jerry" BAKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAKER, Gerald A. "Jerry" June 22, 1941-July 8, 2020 Gerald Allen "Jerry" Baker (79) passed away July 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in the presence of his family after suffering a cardiac arrest event. Jerry was born June 22, 1941 in Deer Park, Washington to James and Mildred Baker. He grew up in Spokane attending Logan Elementary and was a proud Rogers High School Pirate. Jerry had a long sales career in the region with Western Soap Company and later House of Hose. Toward the end of his career, when asked of retirement he frequently replied, "Why would I do that? All that I do is visit my friends every day" but did eventually retire in 2011. Jerry was known to always have a smile on his face and for finding the opportunity to bring humor to a situation. He put everybody else' needs before his own and was always the first to volunteer a helping hand. Jerry created strong friendships everywhere he went, beginning in grade school and maintained those relationships throughout his life. Jerry was married for over 58 years to his sweetheart Cathleen (McKinney) Baker. He cherished his family and was proud of them all; son, Brad (Meg) Baker, daughter, Melanie (Ted) Duncan, grand-children, Brian (Angela) Baker, Reed (Joni) Baker, Taylor Duncan, Brenden Duncan, and Katie Duncan, and three great-grandchildren. Jerry is survived by siblings, Dorcas (Sandy) Jones, Anita (Dave) Westeren, James Baker, Jr., Bonnie (Bob) Cherry, Laura (Bob) Leuthy, Burt (Sarah) Clark, Loretta (Stan) Sicilia, Marcia (Ken) Jaten, Connie Kelley, Steve Clark, Ron Clark and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Mildred Clark and James and Ferne Baker and siblings, Ruby Tiede, Roger Clark, Lewis Clark and Sandra Alvaro. Services and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests donations may be made in Jerry's name to CAPA @ Catholic Charities, St. Thomas More Parish, or a charity of your choice. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
7200 N Wall Street
Spokane, WA 99208
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved