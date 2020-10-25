1/1
Gerald Aldrich HARGITT
1938 - 2020
HARGITT, Gerald Aldrich (Age 82) Born September 27, 1938 in Astoria, Oregon, to parents Glenn and Aileen Hargitt. Passed away peacefully October 20, 2020 at the age of 82 at home at Diamond Lake. He graduated from High School in Walla Walla, and joined the Air Force that September on his 18th birthday. He was able to get all of his College Education including a Master's Degree during his 21 years in that Service, first as an Enlisted Man, and then retiring with the rank of Captain. He spent his next 20 years working at Boeing, followed by 26 Retirement Years at Diamond Lake. He is survived by his wife, Dee, of 61 years, and his family of three daughters and their spouses as well as three granddaughters and spouses, and three great-grandchildren. A Gentle Man of Honor, Integrity, God and Family who loved each of us just as we are. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services
423 W. 2nd Street
Newport, WA 99156
(509) 447-3118
