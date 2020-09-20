1/2
Gerald CICCARELLO
CICCARELLO, Gerald (Age 76) Our beloved Uncle Jerry passed away on September 14, 2020 of natural causes. He was a peacemaker, a tender heart and beautiful soul. He taught all his nieces and nephews how to fish, BBQ, play cards and tell a good joke. Jerry was born in New York City, but spent most of his adult life in Florida. He proudly joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. Jerry absolutely loved America, baseball, Italian food, his three adopted children, desserts, and most importantly, his extended family. He is preceded in death by his mother Frances, sister Rosalie and his brother Frank. You made our lives a delight...we love you, Uncle Jerry.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 20, 2020.
