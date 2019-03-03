Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald D. MILLER. View Sign

MILLER, Gerald D. Gerald Miller was born October 2, 1938 in Ellensburg, WA. He passed away February 16, 2019 in Spokane, WA at the age of 80. Jerry grew up in Seattle and was very active in Boy Scouts, the YMCA and swimming. He graduated from West Seattle High School in 1957 then served his country in the Army. He worked as a machinist in Seattle and moved to Spokane when he retired. Jerry loved fishing, hunting, sports and old cars. He enjoyed many hunting, camping and fishing trips with the boys. He also enjoyed playing tennis and racquetball and watching boxing and tennis events. Jerry loved spending time with his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and was always laughing and joking with everyone. He will be missed by many. Gerald was survived by his loving companion Sumiko Spain and his puppy Ginger. He was father to three children: Cathy Sherrill of Aberdeen, WA., Chet Miller of Cle Elum, WA. (deceased) and Gerald Miller of Ellensburg, WA., step-father to five children: Kim Speer, Mike Neale (deceased), Clay Ward, Kelli Peterson and Jon Peterson, grandfather to Stephanie Nestor, Stacie Miller, Angelica Lee, Alex Miller, Catherine Miller, Alycia Osante, Lindsey Bergman and Michelle Dodge; great-grandfather to fourteen children and uncle to Bruce Ross, Jeff Ross and Nancy Lomedico. His memorial will be held in Aberdeen, WA in May 2019.

