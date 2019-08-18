Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald D. STEWART. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STEWART, Gerald Dennis "Jerry" (Age 83) After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Jerry peacefully passed away surrounded by the love of his family on August 16, 2019 in Spokane. Jerry was born on April 3, 1936 in Hooper WA to George Algernon and Eleanor Stewart. Jerry is survived by the love of his life, wife of 63 years, Rose Eva. His greatest joy was his five children and their families, daughter Deanna Hagen of Spokane, daughter Michelle Morrow of Spokane Valley, daughter Julie Dahlen and husband Wally of Hailey ID, son G. Patrick Stewart and wife Shirley of Spokane, daughter Jamie Roberts and husband Todd of Colbert; 13 grandchildren, Jeremy Hagen, Brent Hagen, Nick Hagen (Rachel), Tanner Fowler, Mitchell Fowler (Meaghan), Blake Dahlen, Carissa Lawler (Evan), Adam Dahlen, Luke Dahlen, Joel Stewart (Kaila), Elisha Stewart, Jadelyn Houske (Dain), Abbie Roberts; six great-grandchildren, Makila and Cian Hagen, Cadence and Hadley Hagen, Lydia Hagen, and Maelynn Fowler. Jerry was also very close with his numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Pat Tilson; and brother Donald Stewart. Jerry came to Spokane as a boy and attended Cooper Grade School and Rogers High School. Jerry had a passion for cars. He went to work in the car business in 1955 when he joined the Madren Brothers and Kauffman Buick dealership selling cars. In 1957 he started working at Valley Volkswagen. Four years later he joined Valley Porsche Audi Dealerships. He worked in every phase of the business from parts and service to sales and management. With Jerry's experience in the auto industry he decided to branch out on his own opening Stewart BMW in 1976 on Sprague and Fancher in the Spokane Valley, later adding the Saab dealership. After a successful 34 years in the car business Jerry retired in 1989. Jerry enjoyed spending his summers at Priest Lake with his wife and family. He loved taking his children and grandkids huckleberry picking, and encouraged them all to learn how to water ski. He loved his century wooden boat and bright red american. Jerry was very social and made friends where ever he went. All of his friends were like family. Jerry and Rose loved traveling to Kona, Hawaii in the winter to visit his daughter, son-in-law and family for 20 years. He always dreamed of flying airplanes and finally got his private pilot's license in 1988. He loved flying with his good friend and instructor. He enjoyed many flights to Priest Lake and even flew while in Kona. Jerry was a huge hockey fan, he enjoyed watching his son and grandsons play hockey and was a season ticket holder for the Spokane Chiefs. Being active was a big part of Jerry's life he loved golf and was fortunate to have a hole in one at the Spokane Country Club. He enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, riding motorcycles, and attended Exercise Classes at SCC. Jerry was a member of the Rotary Club of Spokane #21 for 40 years. He was a member of the AOPA (aircraft owners and pilots assoc.), Mt. Spokane Prime Timers and Men's Downriver Golf Association. His family wants to thank the staff at Purity's Calico Cottage and Hospice of Spokane. Their excellent care and kindness went beyond expectations. Jerry will be remembered at a Funeral Mass celebrated Friday, August 23 at 11:00 am at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 3624 W. Indian Trail Road, Spokane, WA. 99208. Inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: of Spokane, 1403 S. Grand Blvd. #202S, Spokane, WA 99203, Rotary Club of Spokane #21, 1020 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane, WA 99201, Assumption Parrish (address above). Visit Jerry's tribute at www.holycrossofspokane.org . Arrangements have been entrusted to: Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

