BELL, Gerald E. On Friday, June 7, 2019 Gerald E. Bell "Gerry" loving husband and father of three passed away at his home in Chewelah, WA at the age of 70. Gerry had a passion for life and family. He touched so many lives as a friend and coach. He had a kind and compassionate spirit. He was such a joy to be with! He had a beautiful smile and a twinkle in his eye, he was always "just peachy". He survived a year of treatment for small cell carcinoma of the prostate. He remained quick witted and "special." He is survived by wife Patti, two sons and a daughter; Ken and Jessika Bell, St. Paul, MN, Jerred and Jaime Bell, Colbert, WA, and Jessica and Adam Berg, Deer Park, WA, he is also survived by seven grandchildren, his mother, Betty Bell, and two sisters, Sharon (Mike) Dunniway, Bev (Mark) Thompson. He is preceded in death by his father, Roscoe Bell and brother, Ronald Bell. A special thank you to Dr. Lund and staff, Dr. Maestas and staff, also, to family and friends for their love and support during this journey. A "celebration of life" will be held at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 23, 2019