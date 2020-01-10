Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald F. BURCHARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BURCHARD, Gerald F. Gerald F. Burchard "Gary," transitioned into Christ's loving arms on December 20, 2019, at Deaconess Hospital under Comfort Care, in Spokane WA. He was born on July 14, 1945 to Charles Burchard and Anna Mae (DeBois) Burchard in Havre MT. Gary loved sports in high school and was very active. After high school, Gary joined the U.S. military and proudly served two tours of duty in Vietnam. Gary worked over 35 years in management at BNSF. When he was younger Gary enjoined coaching little league baseball where the kids and parents loved him, and respected him. Gary loved helping others and had a big heart. He was an avid fan of the Gonzaga Basketball teams (especially the girls) where he almost single handedly brought fans to the games. At one point he bought tickets for the girls games and handed them out, especially for those who couldn't afford the cost. Gary was a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved taking and teaching them how to fish, hunt, and take them camping. The grandkids loved their papa so much as he loved them. He will be missed greatly by all, especially for his unique sense of humor and his big giving heart. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Burchard, survived by one sister Peggy Cloke; two sons, Chad Burchard (Tammy), Spokane, Travis Burchard (Michelle) Havre MT, and one daughter Kelly VonHeeder; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Kayla,Taylor, Hannah, Kabe, Kobi and Kyla, and great-grandkids, several nieces, and nephews who he loved dearly. The memorial service will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, January 17th, at the Washington State Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA.

