SIMMONS, Gerald F. (Age 89) On the morning of March 22, 2019, Gerald "Jerry" Simmons of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully in his home after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Born September 12, 1929, in Craigmont, ID and raised in Kamiah, ID, Jerry was the fifth of six boys born to Gustave and Eula Simmons. Losing their father at a young age, Jerry and his younger brother and buddy, Don, spent their childhood sharing adventures and getting into trouble. From the stories, it would appear, both Kamiah and Don are fortunate to have survived. At a young age, from picking spuds, cutting Christmas trees, delivering newspapers on his lunch hour, stacking slab wood or driving a tractor, Jerry developed a work ethic he carried throughout his entire life. Graduating from Kinman Business University, Jerry began a long and successful career in accounting. Practicing as a CPA for over 40 years, Jerry developed numerous long term relationships with clients and peers. He was admired for his honesty, integrity, his sense of humor and even his stubbornness. In 1950, on a blind date, which he showed up for a week late, Jerry met the love of his life, Joyce Ilene Noah. Married for 52 years, Jerry and Joyce shared the adventures of raising four children, while also pursuing successful professional careers. In later years, they both enjoyed time spent with family, cross country skiing and Gonzaga Basketball. Season ticket holders from the early '90's, they took great joy in watching their Bulldogs. Up until the end of his life, Jerry was proud of the "the little Podunk school who could play with the big boys." Jerry will be remembered by most for his honesty, sense of humor, his willingness to always give people the benefit of the doubt and his generosity. Jerry could make a stranger in the line at the grocery store feel like they had met a long-lost friend. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents, Gus and Eula; brothers Arnold, Ronald, Gordon and Norman. He is survived by his brother Don; children, Michael, Jeff (Teresa), Jeri Lynn and John; grandchildren Jamie, Lynn (Jason) and Noah and great-grandchildren, Antonio, Kane, Livia and Aurora; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. We will miss him as brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. We are comforted by the kowledge he is at home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the amazing staff at Providence Adult Day Health Center, who helped him in the last years of his Alzheimer's battle and to the wonderful caregivers and volunteers from Hospice of Spokane. There will be a private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Spokane, WA, at a later date, and a memorial for family and friends in Kamiah, Idaho in June.

