GOULART, Gerald George Jr. Jerry passed away December 2, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was born in Fremont, CA to Gerald and Tina Goulart, Sr. As a teenager he moved to the Spokane area, graduated from University High School. Jerry worked for and retired from UPS. He was an avid sportsman and especially enjoyed time with family and friends at Newman Lake. Jerry was preceded in death by his long-time partner, Colleen Coleman; and sister Maria Enyeart. He is survived by his parents; children Jace (Sara) Goulart, and Jessica Goulart (Levi Allen); and numerous extended family members. A memorial service will be held at the Pines Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, East 16th Ave., Spokane Valley, WA on Friday, December 13th, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be directed to Hospice of Spokane.

GOULART, Gerald George Jr. Jerry passed away December 2, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was born in Fremont, CA to Gerald and Tina Goulart, Sr. As a teenager he moved to the Spokane area, graduated from University High School. Jerry worked for and retired from UPS. He was an avid sportsman and especially enjoyed time with family and friends at Newman Lake. Jerry was preceded in death by his long-time partner, Colleen Coleman; and sister Maria Enyeart. He is survived by his parents; children Jace (Sara) Goulart, and Jessica Goulart (Levi Allen); and numerous extended family members. A memorial service will be held at the Pines Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, East 16th Ave., Spokane Valley, WA on Friday, December 13th, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be directed to Hospice of Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019

