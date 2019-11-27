Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald George "Jerry" SCHAFER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHAFER, Gerald George Gerald "Jerry" George Schafer, age 77, a longtime resident of Spokane, WA passed away on November 9, 2019 due to injuries received in a motor vehicle accident. Jerry was born on November 2, 1942 in Spokane, WA the son of Leo Stuhr and Lillian Myrtle (Anderson) Schafer. He was raised on the family farm in Dayton, WA and attended all twelve years of school in Dayton. Jerry graduated in 1961 from Dayton High School and then moved that fall to California to attend college at Cal Poly. Jerry returned to Spokane in the fall of 1963. In January of 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve and served six years until his term was complete in January of 1970. J erry worked in several Spokane restaurants as a cook. He later took a job with Jensen Distribution as an order selector and had worked for them over 30 years until his retirement. Jerry enjoyed the outdoors and took the opportunity to camp, hike and fish in Northeastern Washington. He also enjoyed family gatherings and kept in regular contact with those close to him. He was an avid reader of all genres of books which suited well to his quiet nature and the many peaceful hours he spent turning pages. He loved animals and leaves behind his beloved dog, Shasta. He also enjoyed cooking and creating meals to please his palate and those at his table. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Lillian Schafer and a nephew, Scott Schafer. He is survived by three siblings: Ron Schafer (Janet) of Dayton, WA, Marjorie Wick (Pat) of Spokane, WA, Charles Jay Schafer (Susan) of Mount Vernon, WA; nephews, Bob Hays (Patricia), Randy Schafer, Tara (Ralph) Thomas, Chad Schafer and Evan (Alexandria) Schafer; his great-nieces and nephews, Max, Danielle, Maya, Grant, Christian, Maddie and Leo. The family would like to acknowledge Jerry's longtime close relationship with Dean Bourgeau and his family including special nieces and nephews. A gathering of friends and family will be arranged at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 27, 2019

