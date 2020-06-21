THOMAS, Gerald Gordon Passed into the arms of Jesus on June 18, 2020. Jerry was born January 13, 1948 in Spokane, Washington. He was the oldest of five children born to Willard and Anna Pauline Thomas. After Jerry's birth, the family lived in Spokane. Jerry's father was activated during the Korean War relocating them to Fairbanks, Alaska. After that, they lived again in Spokane, Tri Cities and Lewiston, Idaho before returning to Spokane where Jerry lived from the age of 12. Jerry attended Eastern Washington State College from 1966-1972. During this time, he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts, a Masters Degree in Theory and Composition, and a Bachelor of Education. Later he would earn a Masters Degree in Administrative Leadership at Gonzaga University. Jerry taught music in three school districts before becoming a principal in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. In College Place, Washington he worked as an administrator for several years before accepting a position with Central Valley School District in Spokane, Washington. Jerry had a sparkling wit and love for life. He could often be found on the deck of his lake home entertaining guests with stories and jokes. His mental recall of trivia was legendary and awe-inspiring. Jerry loved listening to and playing music, and he shared that love with his family and friends. Jerry was a voracious reader and especially enjoyed books by Michael Conley and Craig Johnson. In 1970, Jerry married the love of his life, Dotty Floyd Thomas. Jerry was a devoted and loving husband and father to their two daughters. Jerry joined the Air National Guard in 1967 and served in the 560th Air Force Band until 1993. Jerry played clarinet in the band and was called on to do several musical arrangements for the band. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judy. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Dotty Thomas, and two children, Heather Alvarez (Diego) and Holly Thomas; a sister, Barbara Rolfe (John), brothers Jeff (Joanne) and Paul Thomas. The favorite part of his family were his grandchildren Carsten, Ian and Emmett Ward, and Melia and Megan Alvarez. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Mark's Van Fund or New Horizons Orchestra: St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 316 E. 24th Ave., Spokane, WA 99203. New Horizons Orchestra, 1712 S. Ridgetop Dr., Greenacres, WA 99016.



