WALKER, Gerald James (Wacker) Passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Jerry was born to Jacob and Katie (Wacker) Walker on December 31, 1938 in Odessa, WA. He was baptized into the Christian faith in 1940 and was a member of the United Congregational church and Christ Lutheran Church in Odessa. Jerry graduated from Odessa High School in 1957 and Kinman Business University in 1959. He served in the Air National Guard from 1959 to 1965. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Hemmerling in 1960. Jerry started work as an accountant at the Odessa Trading Company in 1960 and served as general manager from 1970 until his retirement in 1998. He had many friends in the grain and machinery business. He served on the Board of Directors of The Northwest Feed and Grain Assoc. and in 1984 was honored as manager of one of the top fifty International Harvester Dealerships in the world. Jerry loved golf, fishing, hunting and previously belonged to the Remote Control Airplane Club in Moses Lake, WA. He was a past member of the Odessa Fire Dept., past President of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce and a charter member and past President of the Odessa Golf Club, member of the Painted Hills Men's Golf Club and Inland Empire Senior's Golf Assoc. and past President of the Greens Association and was a member of the Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene. Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kathy Walker, two sons Joel (Kim) Walker and Ryan (Clarissa) Walker along with his six grandchildren: Kendall, Jake, Ben, Savanna, Anyssa and Cheyenne. His sisters-in-law Twila (Barry) Heimbigner and Pam (Kirk) Bacon and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his four brothers: David, Alvin, Wesley and Richard and his three sisters: Ruth, Florence and Bernice. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on July 13 at 11:00 am, 2019 at Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene at 15515 E. 20th Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99037. Memorial contributions may be made to Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

