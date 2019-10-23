Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Joseph "Jerry" DONAHOE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DONAHOE, Gerald Joseph "Jerry" (Age 85) Gerald "Jerry" Joseph Donahoe, passed away on October 17, 2019, in Spokane, WA. Jerry was born in Tekoa, WA, on March 19, 1934, the ninth of eleven children. He joined the Marine Corps at the age of 18 and served until he was 21. After his time in the service he was employed as a manufacturer's representative for 32 years with Benjamin Moore Paint Company. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mary Ellen; sisters, Betty, Mary Ellen and Leona; and brothers, Bill, Patrick, Robert, Dan and Gene, and is survived by brother, Mike (Linda), sister, Rosie, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry is survived by his wife of 27 years, Joy (Lange), and her children, Jon (Connie), Joel (Rachel) and grandson Landon; Jerry's son, Perry, granddaughter Taunya and grandson, Jason. Jerry was an avid golfer and golfed for many years at Wandermere golf course. He and Joy spent many winters in Palm Springs. Jerry was a member of Our Lady Of Fatima Parish. He will be deeply missed, always loved, and treasured. A special "thank you" to Dr. Mark Wilson of Radia, who provided wonderful care for Jerry and allowed him to live 12 years longer than anyone with his type of cancer. Funeral Service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 7200 N. Wall St., on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:00 A.M., with Rev. Patrick Hartin, officiating. A reception will follow at Das Stein Haus, 1812 W. Francis Ave., In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane. To leave a condolence to Jerry's family, please visit

