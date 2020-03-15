Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Lee O'KERT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

O'KERT, Gerald Lee Jerry was born January 13, 1937 and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 7, 2020. Jerry and the love of his life, Phyllis, were married 55 years. Together they raised two children. Jerry liked to work with his hands; was a jack of all trades and could repair anything. Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his adoring wife Phyllis O'Kert; children Renee (Chris) Bancroft, and Shawn (Sandi) O'Kert; and grandchildren Kendall Bancroft, Gabe Bancroft, Tate O'Kert and Ashlyn O'Kert. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

