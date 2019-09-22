|
MELLINGER, Gerald K. (Age 83) Gerald Mellinger passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 6, 2019 at Hospice House of Spokane. Gerald was born on June 24, 1936 to Kenneth and Louise Mellinger in Spokane, WA. While serving in the Air Force he met his beloved Trula Mae Hack in Nebraska and they married on October 6, 1957. Together they had two children, Vicki and Rick. Gerald's greatest joys in life were supporting his beautiful wife, children and watching his WSU Cougars. Gerald is survived by his son, Rick; siblings, Carol Anne Mellinger and Jim Starr; five grandchildren and eight great-grand- children. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tuckie; daughter, Vicki and younger brother, Richard. Gerald was loved by his sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. Please join us Saturday September 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home in a Cougar Football Saturday Celebration of Gerald's life with Pastor Jerry Malone officiating.
