Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
(509) 328-5620
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Mellinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Mellinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MELLINGER, Gerald K. (Age 83) Gerald Mellinger passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 6, 2019 at Hospice House of Spokane. Gerald was born on June 24, 1936 to Kenneth and Louise Mellinger in Spokane, WA. While serving in the Air Force he met his beloved Trula Mae Hack in Nebraska and they married on October 6, 1957. Together they had two children, Vicki and Rick. Gerald's greatest joys in life were supporting his beautiful wife, children and watching his WSU Cougars. Gerald is survived by his son, Rick; siblings, Carol Anne Mellinger and Jim Starr; five grandchildren and eight great-grand- children. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tuckie; daughter, Vicki and younger brother, Richard. Gerald was loved by his sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. Please join us Saturday September 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home in a Cougar Football Saturday Celebration of Gerald's life with Pastor Jerry Malone officiating.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
Download Now