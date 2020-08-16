DISOTELL, Gerald Michael "Jerry" On February 25, 2020, Jerry Disotell entered the presence of Jesus and received a glorious new body after living with MS for many years. Here on earth he will be remembered as husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa and friend. Jerry was born to John and Emily Disotell on February 16, 1935, the youngest of four children. Raised in Spokane he went to St Patrick's and then on to Gonzaga Prep. He met the love of his life, Jacqueline (Jackie) Jewell while in high school and they were married in 1953. Jerry worked for the Railroad and the Navy Air Reserves. His real calling was in sales. He worked for Palmer Lewis Company for many years as a territorial salesman and won many rewards and trips. After retirement, Jerry volunteered for SCOPE. He loved working around the deputies. Jerry and Jackie enjoyed travel around the United States and Europe. They also went on several cruises with friends. Family was very important and yearly they attended a family reunion somewhere in Washington. Jerry loved attending Valley Real Life for many years. He had a habit of helping others and was known for his kindness. Often, he would give a Pepsi to the garbage collector. People always smiled around him. He had beautiful blue eyes and black hair that he was accused of dying. Jerry is survived by his wife Jackie for 67 years. His three children: Gail (Craig) Matteson, Alan (Patti Ferrell) Disotell, and Leslie (Todd) Hawley. Grandchildren: James, Ryan, and Trevor, Brittany, Mariah, and Thomas, Rachel, Nick (deceased), Morgan, and Luke. Numerous great-grandchildren. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his Life will be held for immediate family. Donations may be made to Cup of Cool Water who serve Spokane's homeless youth.



