Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald "Jerry" OSTIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OSTIN, Gerald "Jerry" (Age 66) Jerry was born in Spokane WA, August 14, 1952 to Tony and Dorothy Ostin. Jerry passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on May 23, 2019. Jerry was a graduate of Gonzaga Prep and Gonzaga University and enjoyed rooting for his hometown Bulldogs! As a loving son, husband, brother and "Papa", Jerry enjoyed watching sports, playing golf and spending time with family. Jerry is survived by his wife Patricia Ostin, step son Mark and his wife Teri Sivanish, Jerry's grandsons Ben and Carson Sivanish along with his nephew Matthew Willms and nephew and niece Jimm and Carrie Day and his great niece Chloe Day. Please visit Jerry's page at

OSTIN, Gerald "Jerry" (Age 66) Jerry was born in Spokane WA, August 14, 1952 to Tony and Dorothy Ostin. Jerry passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on May 23, 2019. Jerry was a graduate of Gonzaga Prep and Gonzaga University and enjoyed rooting for his hometown Bulldogs! As a loving son, husband, brother and "Papa", Jerry enjoyed watching sports, playing golf and spending time with family. Jerry is survived by his wife Patricia Ostin, step son Mark and his wife Teri Sivanish, Jerry's grandsons Ben and Carson Sivanish along with his nephew Matthew Willms and nephew and niece Jimm and Carrie Day and his great niece Chloe Day. Please visit Jerry's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close