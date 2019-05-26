OSTIN, Gerald "Jerry" (Age 66) Jerry was born in Spokane WA, August 14, 1952 to Tony and Dorothy Ostin. Jerry passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on May 23, 2019. Jerry was a graduate of Gonzaga Prep and Gonzaga University and enjoyed rooting for his hometown Bulldogs! As a loving son, husband, brother and "Papa", Jerry enjoyed watching sports, playing golf and spending time with family. Jerry is survived by his wife Patricia Ostin, step son Mark and his wife Teri Sivanish, Jerry's grandsons Ben and Carson Sivanish along with his nephew Matthew Willms and nephew and niece Jimm and Carrie Day and his great niece Chloe Day. Please visit Jerry's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 26, 2019