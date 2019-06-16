ARP, Gerald R. July 9, 1946 - May 7, 2019 Gerald R. Arp passed away on May 7, 2019 at the age of 72. Gerald "Jerry" was born in St. Maries, Idaho on July 9, 1946. He lived in Spokane, Washington and Reno, Nevada for the duration of his life. He is a Veteran of the Armed Forces (Army Branch) and served his years in Germany. He was a distributor in Spokane and Reno area for over 50 years. He has two living children Jennifer, and Christopher. He has three grandchildren: T'ariq, Travis, and Justin; two sisters: Marlene Arp-Johnson and Sherry Johnson. Memorial Services will be held at the Veterans Memorial in Medical Lake, WA on July 12, 2019.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019