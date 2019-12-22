Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald R. DOWNHOUR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOWNHOUR, Gerald R. (Age 60) Gerald Russell Downhour, Jerry, passed away December 8, 2019. He was born January 29, 1959 to Dick and Mary Lou Downhour. He was the seventh of eleven children. Graduated from Rogers High School 1977. He followed in the footsteps of his father into the automotive business. Starting at Bill Brown Chrysler Plymouth, Lithia Camp Chevrolet, Kia and Auto Craft. Lover of the outdoors and all it's natural and simple beauties, including hunting, fishing, camping and "the drives". Jerry is survived by his wife, of 35 years, Chris Downhour, Spokane Valley; daughter Nicole (Jeff) Hanley, Spokane, daughter Ashley (Kodi) Bilbrey, Spokane Valley; son Kevin Downhour, Spokane Valley; and three grandchildren, Emily, Jessica and Leo. Jerry is also survived by siblings Rick Downhour, Spokane, Patty Brimhall, Spokane, Peggy Scates (Howard) La Grande, OR, Bev (Don) Place, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Jim (Gina) Downhour, Stevensville, MT, David (Molly) Downhour, Sprague, WA, Dan (Kim) Downhour, Des Moines, WA, Laurie Massie, Spokane, Chrissy (Rick) Gaston, Hauser, ID and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, January 12th from 2-6pm at the Fireside Lounge, CenterPlace Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley.

