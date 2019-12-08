JOHNSON, Gerald R. "Geri" (Age 77) Gerald R."Geri" Johnson, 77, of Spokane Valley, WA passed away at his home on November 21, 2019. Geri was born in Lewiston, ID on December 4, 1941 to Robert and Grace (Simons) Jarvis. Geri served in the Airforce in France. He was a jet engine mechanic on C130 cargo planes. He worked for the Corps of Engineers at Lower Granite Dam for over 25 years. Geri was an avid reader and liked fishing and camping. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Aaron; and sister, Diane. His daughter, Megan, preceded him in death. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1700 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Coeur d'Alene, ID with a reception to follow. Yates Funeral Home of Coeur d' Alene is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Geri's online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019