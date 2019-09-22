Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Robert "Jerry" KOCH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KOCH, Gerald Robert "Jerry" Jerry was born in Flasher, ND on January 22, 1936 and passed away in Spokane, WA on September 17, 2019 at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilma and John Koch; one daughter, Deborah Koch; one step-daughter, Carol Snarski; two sisters, Lois Morehouse and Ardelle Dayton; four brothers, Norman, Dennis, Delwin and Bruce Koch. He worked from 1960 until his retirement in 1996 in the Union Sheet Metal Industry, enjoying his work immensely. His retirement years were very busy with family and many projects some finished, some not. He loved old cars and traveled to several museums to enjoy them. He also owned a few. Through the years, he enjoyed family and friends, building and remodeling, snowmobiling and motorcycles. Jerry is survived by his wife and friend Joan; brother, Glenn; daughter, Sharon; step-children, Doug, Diane and Bill; grandchildren, Amy (Charlie), Chris, Shanna, Devon (Brielle), Ryan and Christel; great-grandchildren, Amburly, Abby, Spencer, Gracen and Kawhi. At his request, a private family inurnment will be at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Union Gospel Mission or Hospice of Spokane.

KOCH, Gerald Robert "Jerry" Jerry was born in Flasher, ND on January 22, 1936 and passed away in Spokane, WA on September 17, 2019 at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilma and John Koch; one daughter, Deborah Koch; one step-daughter, Carol Snarski; two sisters, Lois Morehouse and Ardelle Dayton; four brothers, Norman, Dennis, Delwin and Bruce Koch. He worked from 1960 until his retirement in 1996 in the Union Sheet Metal Industry, enjoying his work immensely. His retirement years were very busy with family and many projects some finished, some not. He loved old cars and traveled to several museums to enjoy them. He also owned a few. Through the years, he enjoyed family and friends, building and remodeling, snowmobiling and motorcycles. Jerry is survived by his wife and friend Joan; brother, Glenn; daughter, Sharon; step-children, Doug, Diane and Bill; grandchildren, Amy (Charlie), Chris, Shanna, Devon (Brielle), Ryan and Christel; great-grandchildren, Amburly, Abby, Spencer, Gracen and Kawhi. At his request, a private family inurnment will be at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Union Gospel Mission or Hospice of Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close