URBACH, Gerald "Jerry" (Age 82) Gerald "Jerry" Urbach passed away June 10, 2019 in Davenport, WA. Jerry was born January 8, 1937 in Grand Island, NE and moved with his family to Spokane where he graduated from North Central High School. He worked for Washington Trust Bank all of his working years, retiring as an Electronic Data Processing Auditor. He enjoyed golf, and played on the team for Washington Trust. He was also a member of the International Footprint Association Chapter 34. Jerry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sally Urbach; their daughter, Cathy Butler; and his sister, Carol (John) Graves. Jerry enjoyed going to Spokane Chiefs hockey games and Spokane Indians baseball games with Sally and Cathy. A Memorial Gathering will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 5:00pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 W. Wellesley Ave., in Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 26, 2019