Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald W. "Jerry" HEFLING.

HEFLING, Gerald W. "Jerry" Gerald "Jerry" W. Hefling, passed away unexpectedly and entered eternal peace on September 5, 2019 in Spokane at the age of 60. He was born on January 10, 1959, in Spokane, Washington, son of Betty Wood and Arthur (Doc) Hefling. Jerry lived his life and grew up in Spokane, he graduated Mead High School in 1978. After high school, Jerry worked at Hefling's Farm supply for many years before he transformed his career as a custodian for Spokane School District 81 for over 32 years. Jerry always had such a giving and generous heart. He was constantly known for always being there when somebody needed it the most. He continuously helped family and friends with their house, cars, moving, and everything in between. No matter what it was, Jerry was always there without questions, all while keeping up with his own chores. As soon as he walked into a room a he would brighten it up with his smile and laughter. He would always joke about something before you even had the chance to say hello. Jerry was a wonderful person and carried it with his presence. Over the years Jerry, his wife, and son raised many animals. There was always room for a new friend at their home. He always appreciated the simple things in life. Sitting next a bon fire, ice cold beer in hand, with people he loved. Talking about the past, present, and what the future may hold. He touched so many lives and will be truly miss by everyone that had the chance to come to know him. Jerry is preceded in death by his father, Arthur (Doc) Hefling. He is survived by his mother, Betty (Bud) Wood; wife, LuAnn Hefling; daughters Crystal Hefling and Rachel (Neil) Taylor; sons, Austin Olson and Chad Olson; sisters Terry Hefling and Connie Burger; Brother, Tim Wood; Nephew (best friend) Michael (Kayla) Hefling and David Hefling; Nieces; Jennifer (Rob) Lowe and Jamie (Paul) Patrick, along with his five grandchildren, many great nieces and nephews, and his cousins. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, September 21st at The Venue in Spokane, Washington from 12-4 pm.

