JOHNSON, Gerald Walter "Jerry" (Age 82) Gerald W. Johnson went to be with the Lord after a valiant battle with cancer on January 28, 2020. He died peacefully in the house he designed and con-structed. He was born in Spokane on November 29, 1937 to Erick and Esther Johnson. He attended Moran Grade School and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1956. He worked for G.O. Toms Electric for ten years, and then worked as a self-employed logger the rest of his career until he retired. In retirement he enjoyed tinkering in his shop, maintaining his 40 acres, gardening, and he also enjoyed fabricating metal stools from antique tractor seats for many friends and family members. He had an exemplary work ethic, which he passed on to his four children. He was also proud of his Swedish heritage. He is survived by his wife Jeanette of 61 years; his four children, Jeffrey (Jane), Gregory (Linda), Brett (Belinda), Sonja (Stephen) Owen, 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Horizon Hospice who graciously cared for him at his home this past year. In lieu of flowers make donations to Moran United Methodist Church, the church Jerry attended and supported his entire life. A memorial service for Jerry will be held Friday, February 7th at 1:00pm at Moran United Methodist Church, 3601 E. 65th Ave., Spokane, WA 99223. There will be a reception immediately following the service.

