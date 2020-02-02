Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald W. KLEIN. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

KLEIN, Gerald W. Gerald W. Klein was born on December 14, 1922 to Albert and Meta Klein on their farm in Edwall, Washington. He passed away on January 31, 2020, in Edwall, WA. Gerald attended Whitworth College where he met his wife Carol (Gardner) and they married on June 9, 1945. Together they started farming in the Edwall area and raising their four boys. Gerald was very involved in Sprague Community Church. He was also an active member of the Washington State Grange where he spent many years as Master of Waukon Grange and Pomona Grange (Lincoln County). Gerald became a Boy Scout leader and all four of his boys became Eagle Scouts. Gerald and Carol loved to travel and spent time at the lake with their family. Many hours were devoted to watching their sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren playing ball games. His wife of 62 years, Carol, passed away on May 30, 2007. Gerald is survived by four sons: Roger (Mary Kaye) of Edwall, WA, Russ (Linda) of Edmonds, WA, Marty of Edwall, Mark (Jan) of Edwall, WA; 13 grandchildren (and 11 spouses) and 24 (soon to be 27) great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, February 7th from 5 -7 pm at Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Graveside services will be Saturday, February 8th at 10 am at Greenwood Cemetery in Spokane, WA. A Memorial service will follow at 1:30 pm at Sprague Community Church in Sprague, WA. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Heritage School, 48009 Ida Avenue E., Edwall, WA 99008. Online guestbook at

