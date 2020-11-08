1/1
Geraldine Ann "Geri" (Rockstrom) VELTRI
VELTRI, Geraldine Ann (Rockstrom) "Geri" March 14, 1948 - October 31, 2020 Geri was born in Spokane at Deaconess Hospital on April 14, 1948. She grew up in Spokane and graduated from John R. Rogers high school. She gave birth to three children, Rusty, Kerry, and James. She remarried in 1982 and was blessed with two stepsons, Nicholas, and Jason. Geri has numerous grandchildren (12) and great-grandchildren. Geri loved everyone she ever met. She was that person who would talk to you in the check out line and before you knew it, she knew your kids names and was sending them Christmas presents. The world is a little dimmer without her light in it. Geri will be greatly missed. Memorial Services will be held at St. Thomas Moore Parish on November 10, 2020 at 10:00am.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

