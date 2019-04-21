Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Fay COLLINS. View Sign

COLLINS, Geraldine Fay May 24, 1929 June 22, 2018 Geraldine entered into rest early on the morning of June 22, 2018 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Geraldine was the daughter of Henry and Ellen Murbach. She was one of five children and she had a twin sister named Bunny Wold. She is survived by her three sons; Ron, Don and his wife Cindy, and Vonn, four grandchildren; Ryan, Rory, Joe and Jodi and 11 great-grandchildren. Geraldine graduated from West Valley High School in 1948. Over the years, she was a housekeeper for the LampLighter Hotel, and a clothing inspector for Pacific Trail. During her retired years, she volunteered work for SCOPE. She was a member of TOPS. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Darcy's Restaurant, located at 10502 E. Sprague Avenue in the Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Trentwood SCOPE office.

