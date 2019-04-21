COLLINS, Geraldine Fay May 24, 1929 June 22, 2018 Geraldine entered into rest early on the morning of June 22, 2018 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Geraldine was the daughter of Henry and Ellen Murbach. She was one of five children and she had a twin sister named Bunny Wold. She is survived by her three sons; Ron, Don and his wife Cindy, and Vonn, four grandchildren; Ryan, Rory, Joe and Jodi and 11 great-grandchildren. Geraldine graduated from West Valley High School in 1948. Over the years, she was a housekeeper for the LampLighter Hotel, and a clothing inspector for Pacific Trail. During her retired years, she volunteered work for SCOPE. She was a member of TOPS. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Darcy's Restaurant, located at 10502 E. Sprague Avenue in the Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Trentwood SCOPE office.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 21, 2019