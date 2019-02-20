MOORE, Geraldine K. (Age 73) Geraldine Moore, born June 19, 1945, passed away February 9, 2019 after battling a long illness. She was 73. Born in Forbes, North Dakota, Geraldine and her family moved to St. Maries, Idaho when she was a small child. She later moved to Spokane, Washington where she spent the last 40 years of her life. She worked for Skils'kin before retiring in 2010. Skils'kin is a place that enriches the quality of life for adults with disabilities, helping them grow and thrive within our community. The individuals who came through the doors enriched her life greatly. Geraldine liked the finer things in life. She loved to travel and watch travel documentaries. She was a gourmet cook as well as an art enthusiast. One of her greatest passions though was reading. She had a small library in her home and enjoyed vintage shopping where she would find more treasured books to add to her collection. Geraldine also cherished weekly visits with her sisters and nieces and we will surely miss our time with her. Geraldine is survived by her sisters, Maureen Adams and Joann Phillips, both of Spokane, Washington. She is preceded in death by parents Alex and Lula Moore, and sisters Betty Crane and Joyce Sindt, all of St. Maries, Idaho. She will be laid to rest with her parents. Service for Geraldine will be held Saturday, February 23 at 1:00pm at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane, Washington. A reception with light refreshments will follow. To leave an online condolence to Geraldine's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary