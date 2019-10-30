Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Katherine MEHR. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

MEHR, Geraldine K. (Age 72) Geraldine Katherine Mehr went peacefully home to Jesus after a year long battle with cancer. Gerri was born on April 11th in 1947 in Hamilton, MT. She went to school in Stevensville and shortly after high school she married Ken. They lived in Missoula, MT where she worked for Pioneer Title Co. In 1972 they moved to Tucson, AZ where they started their family and had their son, Jason, in 1974. In 1976 they moved to Spokane, WA where she continued to work at various banks and financial institutions. Gerri loved to entertain, shower people with gifts, cook, clean, and could shop circles around her kids and grandkids. Her family was her pride and joy and nothing seemed to make her happier than spoiling her grandchildren. She spent her retirement years playing cards with friends and traveling to various destinations in the US and Europe. To know Gerri was to love her and all were loved by her. She is preceded in death by her father and mother Albert and Katherine Martin, sister-in-law Amelia and brother-in-law Wayne. She is survived by her husband Kenneth; son Jason (Shallon) of Portland OR; her brothers Marvin Martin (Diane) of Stevensville, MT and Leonard Martin (Susan) of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren Taylor, Christian, Riley, and Liv and many nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday November 2nd at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane WA 99224.

