ROBISON, Geraldine L. In loving memory of Geraldine Louise Robison, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and friend, who passed away peacefully on October 3rd, 2020. Gerry was born in Spokane February 20, 1936 and raised in Millwood and preceded in death by her father Allan Douglas Sherwin, her mother Auget (Drivdahl) Sherwin, and her brother John Sherwin. Gerry graduated from West Valley in 1953 where she excelled in tennis. She married Charles Dean Robison in 1956. She also worked at Pyrotek for 27 years. Gerry was a lifelong member of Millwood Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed jogging, running Bloomsday, and even ran the Honolulu Marathon. She liked to travel, including a trip to Norway with her mom to visit relatives and the old family farm, Whitworth trips to Europe, and road trips with her friend Laree. She is survived by her children Donna Smith, Jim and Ed Robison, four grandchildren Jeff and Jeremy Robison, David and Melissa Smith, and four great-grandchildren Romeo and Jordyn Smith, Annabelle and Josephine Robison along with Seattle niece and nephews. We will all miss her.



