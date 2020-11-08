1/1
Geraldine L. "Gerry" ROBISON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBISON, Geraldine L. In loving memory of Geraldine Louise Robison, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and friend, who passed away peacefully on October 3rd, 2020. Gerry was born in Spokane February 20, 1936 and raised in Millwood and preceded in death by her father Allan Douglas Sherwin, her mother Auget (Drivdahl) Sherwin, and her brother John Sherwin. Gerry graduated from West Valley in 1953 where she excelled in tennis. She married Charles Dean Robison in 1956. She also worked at Pyrotek for 27 years. Gerry was a lifelong member of Millwood Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed jogging, running Bloomsday, and even ran the Honolulu Marathon. She liked to travel, including a trip to Norway with her mom to visit relatives and the old family farm, Whitworth trips to Europe, and road trips with her friend Laree. She is survived by her children Donna Smith, Jim and Ed Robison, four grandchildren Jeff and Jeremy Robison, David and Melissa Smith, and four great-grandchildren Romeo and Jordyn Smith, Annabelle and Josephine Robison along with Seattle niece and nephews. We will all miss her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved